Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pirates 8, Red Sox 1

March 17, 2019 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Brd Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 2 1 0 0
Matheny cf 1 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 1 0 1 1
M.Betts rf 3 1 0 0 S.Marte cf 3 1 1 3
J.Duran rf 1 0 1 0 J.Shuck cf 1 0 0 0
S.Parce 1b 1 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 1 2 1
Cstllns 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Amral ph 1 0 0 0
Sa.Leon c 3 0 2 1 Jo.Bell 1b 4 0 0 0
Hrnndez c 1 0 0 0 Crvelli c 3 1 1 0
B.Brntz lf 3 0 0 0 Chsnhll rf 3 2 1 0
B.Dlbec 3b 3 0 0 0 Ju.Kang 3b 3 0 0 1
S.Trvis dh 3 0 1 0 K.Hayes 3b 1 1 1 0
D L Grr 2b 2 0 1 0 Gnzalez ss 2 1 1 1
D.Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0 P.Reyes ss 1 0 0 0
Chatham ss 2 0 0 0 Taillon sp 2 0 1 1
J.Rvera ss 1 0 0 0 C.Klley ph 1 0 0 0
Kvlehan lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 32 8 9 8
Boston 100 000 000—1
Pittsburgh 011 203 01x—8

E_Dalbec (3), Kang (2). DP_Boston 3, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Boston 3, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (3), Chisenhall (2), Gonzalez (1). HR_Marte (3), Dickerson (2). SB_Frazier (1), Marte (3), Gonzalez 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Walden L, 2-1 2 2-3 2 2 1 2 2
McGrath 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Smith 2 4 2 2 1 3
Tapia 2 1 3 3 3 1
Martinez 1 2 1 1 0 0
Pittsburgh
Taillon W, 1-0 5 4 1 0 0 6
Liriano H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Burdi BS, 0-4 2 0 0 0 0 1
Maurer BS, 0-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Martinez (Kivlehan).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Dan Merzel.

Advertisement

T_2:42. A_8,346

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Precision Strike Annual Review...
3|27 AFCEA Bethesda March Breakfast
3|27 AFCEA DC AI and Machine Learning Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.