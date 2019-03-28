Listen Live Sports

Pirates put OF Lonnie Chisenhall on DL with broken finger

By JOE KAY
March 28, 2019 3:37 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Pittsburgh outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall was put on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a broken right index finger, one of six Pittsburgh players sidelined to start the season.

Chisenhall was hit by a pitch during an exhibition game at Houston on Monday.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle would not give a time frame for Chisenhall’s return. He said Chisenhall will be evaluated in 10 days.

The Pirates signed Chisenhall this month as a free agent to fill in while right fielder Gregory Polanco recovers from a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Polanco is expected to return by mid-June. Chisenhall got a $2.75 million, one-year deal to serve as his fill-in.

The Pirates also put Jordan Lyles, their fifth starter, on the injured list with discomfort in his right side.

Pittsburgh made the moves prior to their opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

