Pistons-Bulls, Box

March 8, 2019 10:30 pm
 
DETROIT (112)

Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Griffin 10-19 4-5 27, Drummond 9-15 2-5 20, Jackson 10-18 0-0 21, Ellington 1-4 0-0 2, Maker 1-3 0-2 2, Smith 3-7 1-2 7, Galloway 4-5 4-5 15, Robinson III 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 5-8 2-2 14. Totals 45-83 13-21 112.

CHICAGO (104)

Porter Jr. 9-13 4-4 23, Markkanen 7-16 2-2 18, Lopez 6-13 1-1 13, Dunn 3-6 0-0 7, LaVine 9-18 5-10 24, Felicio 0-1 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 4-5 1-2 9, Harrison 2-5 0-0 4, Selden 2-3 1-2 5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 42-82 15-23 104.

Detroit 24 25 20 43—112
Chicago 30 36 14 24—104

3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-27 (Galloway 3-3, Griffin 3-9, Kennard 2-4, Jackson 1-5, Maker 0-1, Brown 0-1, Drummond 0-1, Smith 0-1, Ellington 0-2), Chicago 5-17 (Markkanen 2-6, Dunn 1-2, LaVine 1-3, Porter Jr. 1-4, Selden 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 41 (Drummond 24), Chicago 35 (Dunn 7). Assists_Detroit 23 (Smith 7), Chicago 20 (Porter Jr. 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 19, Chicago 18. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_21,048 (20,917).

