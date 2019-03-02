Pistons-Cavaliers, Box

DETROIT (129)

Brown 1-5 2-2 4, Griffin 6-10 0-0 14, Drummond 3-5 7-8 13, Jackson 9-11 2-2 24, Ellington 5-9 0-0 15, Mykhailiuk 1-2 0-0 3, Maker 2-3 1-2 5, Pachulia 0-2 0-0 0, I.Smith 5-9 1-1 11, Galloway 2-8 2-2 8, Kennard 10-15 0-0 26, Robinson III 3-7 0-0 6, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-87 15-17 129.

CLEVELAND (93)

Osman 3-9 2-2 10, Chriss 2-8 3-4 9, Nance Jr. 4-7 1-2 11, Sexton 3-13 10-13 16, Knight 3-8 1-2 10, Frye 3-6 0-0 8, Dellavedova 0-3 2-2 2, Clarkson 4-13 3-3 11, Stauskas 2-5 4-4 8, Nwaba 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 27-79 26-32 93.

Detroit 42 29 29 29—129 Cleveland 23 15 34 21— 93

3-Point Goals_Detroit 20-37 (Kennard 6-7, Ellington 5-8, Jackson 4-4, Griffin 2-4, Galloway 2-6, Mykhailiuk 1-1, Maker 0-1, I.Smith 0-2, Brown 0-2, Robinson III 0-2), Cleveland 13-34 (Knight 3-4, Nwaba 2-3, Nance Jr. 2-4, Osman 2-4, Frye 2-5, Chriss 2-5, Stauskas 0-1, Dellavedova 0-2, Clarkson 0-3, Sexton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 51 (Drummond 10), Cleveland 33 (Nance Jr., Nwaba 5). Assists_Detroit 27 (Griffin 9), Cleveland 15 (Clarkson, Nance Jr. 3). Total Fouls_Detroit 24, Cleveland 19. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_19,432 (20,562).

