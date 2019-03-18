Pistons-Cavaliers, Box

DETROIT (119)

Brown 2-4 1-1 5, Maker 2-6 2-2 7, Drummond 9-20 3-6 21, Jackson 6-11 1-2 15, Ellington 8-15 2-2 25, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 1-1 1-1 3, I.Smith 5-12 2-2 13, Galloway 4-10 2-2 13, Kennard 2-9 3-3 9, Robinson III 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 42-95 17-21 119.

CLEVELAND (126)

Osman 7-14 5-5 21, Nwaba 5-6 3-5 13, Zizic 2-5 4-6 8, Sexton 10-16 2-2 27, Knight 7-13 0-0 16, Chriss 4-8 2-2 10, Frye 0-0 0-0 0, Stauskas 5-7 5-5 17, Clarkson 6-10 2-2 14. Totals 46-79 23-27 126.

Detroit 32 29 27 31—119 Cleveland 25 35 27 39—126

3-Point Goals_Detroit 18-44 (Ellington 7-13, Galloway 3-7, Robinson III 2-4, Kennard 2-6, Jackson 2-7, I.Smith 1-2, Maker 1-4, Brown 0-1), Cleveland 11-22 (Sexton 5-6, Stauskas 2-3, Knight 2-4, Osman 2-5, Clarkson 0-2, Chriss 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 48 (Drummond 21), Cleveland 36 (Chriss 10). Assists_Detroit 24 (I.Smith, Drummond 5), Cleveland 22 (Osman 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Cleveland 16. A_18,465 (20,562).

