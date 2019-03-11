Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Nets, Box

March 11, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DETROIT (75)

Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Griffin 1-10 7-8 10, Drummond 5-14 3-4 13, Jackson 3-8 0-0 6, Ellington 2-7 0-0 6, Leuer 0-3 0-0 0, Maker 2-6 0-0 5, Pachulia 1-4 0-0 2, Galloway 3-11 0-0 9, Smith 4-12 1-2 9, Kennard 1-7 0-0 2, Robinson III 3-7 2-2 8, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-97 13-16 75.

BROOKLYN (103)

Harris 3-6 5-6 12, Kurucs 6-8 0-0 13, Allen 5-6 1-2 11, Russell 5-13 0-2 11, Crabbe 5-8 0-1 14, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2 0-2 0, Dudley 0-2 0-0 0, Carroll 2-4 0-0 5, Davis 1-4 1-2 3, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 5-11 7-7 19, Pinson 1-2 0-0 3, LeVert 6-13 0-0 12. Totals 39-79 14-22 103.

Detroit 19 16 27 13— 75
Brooklyn 27 34 27 15—103

3-Point Goals_Detroit 8-34 (Galloway 3-7, Ellington 2-6, Brown 1-3, Maker 1-4, Griffin 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Robinson III 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Kennard 0-3), Brooklyn 11-31 (Crabbe 4-6, Dinwiddie 2-7, Pinson 1-1, Kurucs 1-2, Carroll 1-2, Harris 1-3, Russell 1-6, Dudley 0-2, LeVert 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 49 (Drummond 20), Brooklyn 53 (Crabbe 10). Assists_Detroit 16 (Griffin 6), Brooklyn 21 (Russell 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 22, Brooklyn 18. Technicals_Griffin. A_17,732 (17,732).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels perform at El Centro Airshow

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.