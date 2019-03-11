Pistons-Nets, Box

DETROIT (75)

Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Griffin 1-10 7-8 10, Drummond 5-14 3-4 13, Jackson 3-8 0-0 6, Ellington 2-7 0-0 6, Leuer 0-3 0-0 0, Maker 2-6 0-0 5, Pachulia 1-4 0-0 2, Galloway 3-11 0-0 9, Smith 4-12 1-2 9, Kennard 1-7 0-0 2, Robinson III 3-7 2-2 8, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-97 13-16 75.

BROOKLYN (103)

Harris 3-6 5-6 12, Kurucs 6-8 0-0 13, Allen 5-6 1-2 11, Russell 5-13 0-2 11, Crabbe 5-8 0-1 14, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2 0-2 0, Dudley 0-2 0-0 0, Carroll 2-4 0-0 5, Davis 1-4 1-2 3, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 5-11 7-7 19, Pinson 1-2 0-0 3, LeVert 6-13 0-0 12. Totals 39-79 14-22 103.

Detroit 19 16 27 13— 75 Brooklyn 27 34 27 15—103

3-Point Goals_Detroit 8-34 (Galloway 3-7, Ellington 2-6, Brown 1-3, Maker 1-4, Griffin 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Robinson III 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Kennard 0-3), Brooklyn 11-31 (Crabbe 4-6, Dinwiddie 2-7, Pinson 1-1, Kurucs 1-2, Carroll 1-2, Harris 1-3, Russell 1-6, Dudley 0-2, LeVert 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 49 (Drummond 20), Brooklyn 53 (Crabbe 10). Assists_Detroit 16 (Griffin 6), Brooklyn 21 (Russell 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 22, Brooklyn 18. Technicals_Griffin. A_17,732 (17,732).

