Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Nuggets, Box

March 26, 2019 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DETROIT (92)

Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 12-32 3-4 29, Drummond 5-15 3-5 13, Jackson 7-17 1-2 17, Ellington 4-9 0-0 12, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 1-2 0-0 2, Maker 1-3 0-0 2, Galloway 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 2-9 0-0 5, Kennard 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 36-102 9-13 92.

DENVER (95)

Barton 4-13 0-1 10, Millsap 2-10 5-6 10, Jokic 10-24 3-5 23, Murray 12-19 6-7 33, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Plumlee 5-7 0-0 10, Morris 3-7 0-1 6. Totals 37-87 14-20 95.

Detroit 9 30 23 30—92
Denver 27 39 15 14—95

3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-42 (Ellington 4-8, Kennard 2-5, Jackson 2-9, Griffin 2-10, Smith 1-3, Maker 0-2, Galloway 0-5), Denver 7-27 (Murray 3-7, Barton 2-6, Harris 1-2, Millsap 1-3, Craig 0-2, Morris 0-2, Jokic 0-5). Fouled Out_Drummond. Rebounds_Detroit 56 (Drummond 17), Denver 57 (Jokic 15). Assists_Detroit 19 (Jackson, Griffin 5), Denver 22 (Millsap, Murray 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Denver 19. Technicals_Drummond. A_19,520 (19,520).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.