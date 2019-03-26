Pistons-Nuggets, Box

DETROIT (92)

Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 12-32 3-4 29, Drummond 5-15 3-5 13, Jackson 7-17 1-2 17, Ellington 4-9 0-0 12, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Pachulia 1-2 0-0 2, Maker 1-3 0-0 2, Galloway 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 2-9 0-0 5, Kennard 3-9 0-0 8. Totals 36-102 9-13 92.

DENVER (95)

Barton 4-13 0-1 10, Millsap 2-10 5-6 10, Jokic 10-24 3-5 23, Murray 12-19 6-7 33, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Craig 0-2 0-0 0, Plumlee 5-7 0-0 10, Morris 3-7 0-1 6. Totals 37-87 14-20 95.

Detroit 9 30 23 30—92 Denver 27 39 15 14—95

3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-42 (Ellington 4-8, Kennard 2-5, Jackson 2-9, Griffin 2-10, Smith 1-3, Maker 0-2, Galloway 0-5), Denver 7-27 (Murray 3-7, Barton 2-6, Harris 1-2, Millsap 1-3, Craig 0-2, Morris 0-2, Jokic 0-5). Fouled Out_Drummond. Rebounds_Detroit 56 (Drummond 17), Denver 57 (Jokic 15). Assists_Detroit 19 (Jackson, Griffin 5), Denver 22 (Millsap, Murray 5). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Denver 19. Technicals_Drummond. A_19,520 (19,520).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.