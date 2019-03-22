Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pistons-Suns, Box

March 22, 2019 12:36 am
 
DETROIT (118)

Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Griffin 4-17 7-10 17, Drummond 7-18 2-3 16, R.Jackson 5-11 1-1 14, Ellington 7-11 3-5 23, Maker 2-4 5-6 10, Pachulia 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 5-9 1-2 11, Galloway 2-6 2-3 8, Kennard 5-11 4-4 16, Robinson III 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-90 25-34 118.

PHOENIX (98)

Bridges 5-12 1-1 13, Bender 1-4 0-0 2, Ayton 9-12 2-3 20, Booker 8-17 8-10 26, J.Jackson 1-7 1-1 3, Spalding 1-2 0-0 2, Holmes 2-4 6-8 10, Melton 3-4 0-0 7, Crawford 2-5 3-3 8, Daniels 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 35-73 21-26 98.

Detroit 29 29 29 31—118
Phoenix 32 28 20 18— 98

3-Point Goals_Detroit 17-42 (Ellington 6-10, R.Jackson 3-7, Galloway 2-4, Kennard 2-7, Griffin 2-11, Brown 1-1, Maker 1-2), Phoenix 7-26 (Booker 2-5, Bridges 2-8, Melton 1-2, Crawford 1-3, Daniels 1-3, Bender 0-2, J.Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 46 (Drummond 19), Phoenix 35 (Ayton 8). Assists_Detroit 23 (Griffin 8), Phoenix 22 (Bridges 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 26, Phoenix 27. Technicals_Kennard, Griffin, Booker. A_16,066 (18,422).

