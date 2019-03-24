Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Trail Blazers, Box

March 24, 2019 12:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       
DETROIT (112)

Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 10-18 4-4 27, Drummond 6-11 7-7 19, Jackson 9-16 2-2 24, Ellington 2-5 1-1 5, Maker 2-3 0-0 6, Pachulia 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 3-10 0-0 9, Smith 4-9 0-0 9, Kennard 6-11 0-0 13. Totals 42-84 14-14 112.

PORTLAND (117)

Harkless 4-7 1-1 10, Aminu 8-13 4-5 22, Nurkic 6-12 3-4 15, Lillard 9-16 4-5 28, Layman 0-1 2-4 2, Collins 4-6 0-1 9, Kanter 5-9 0-0 10, Curry 5-9 5-5 16, Hood 2-6 1-2 5, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-79 20-27 117.

Detroit 28 28 36 20—112
Portland 32 27 30 28—117

3-Point Goals_Detroit 14-34 (Jackson 4-8, Galloway 3-8, Griffin 3-8, Maker 2-3, Smith 1-2, Kennard 1-2, Ellington 0-3), Portland 11-26 (Lillard 6-10, Aminu 2-5, Harkless 1-2, Curry 1-3, Collins 1-3, Layman 0-1, Hood 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 29 (Drummond 11), Portland 42 (Kanter, Aminu 7). Assists_Detroit 24 (Griffin 6), Portland 22 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Portland 14. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second), Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A_19,815 (19,393).

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Federal Data Strategy and Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force squadron practices supply drop above Mount Fuji

Today in History

1948: President Truman signs Marshall Plan

Get our daily newsletter.