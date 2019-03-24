Pistons-Trail Blazers, Box

DETROIT (112)

Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 10-18 4-4 27, Drummond 6-11 7-7 19, Jackson 9-16 2-2 24, Ellington 2-5 1-1 5, Maker 2-3 0-0 6, Pachulia 0-1 0-0 0, Galloway 3-10 0-0 9, Smith 4-9 0-0 9, Kennard 6-11 0-0 13. Totals 42-84 14-14 112.

PORTLAND (117)

Harkless 4-7 1-1 10, Aminu 8-13 4-5 22, Nurkic 6-12 3-4 15, Lillard 9-16 4-5 28, Layman 0-1 2-4 2, Collins 4-6 0-1 9, Kanter 5-9 0-0 10, Curry 5-9 5-5 16, Hood 2-6 1-2 5, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-79 20-27 117.

Detroit 28 28 36 20—112 Portland 32 27 30 28—117

3-Point Goals_Detroit 14-34 (Jackson 4-8, Galloway 3-8, Griffin 3-8, Maker 2-3, Smith 1-2, Kennard 1-2, Ellington 0-3), Portland 11-26 (Lillard 6-10, Aminu 2-5, Harkless 1-2, Curry 1-3, Collins 1-3, Layman 0-1, Hood 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 29 (Drummond 11), Portland 42 (Kanter, Aminu 7). Assists_Detroit 24 (Griffin 6), Portland 22 (Lillard 9). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Portland 14. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second), Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A_19,815 (19,393).

