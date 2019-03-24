Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Warriors, Box

March 24, 2019 10:58 pm
 
DETROIT (114)

Brown 2-5 2-2 6, Griffin 6-14 9-10 24, Drummond 4-9 4-4 12, Jackson 3-9 0-0 7, Ellington 1-5 0-0 3, Pachulia 1-2 2-2 4, Maker 4-6 2-2 12, Galloway 5-8 0-0 12, Smith 5-14 4-4 14, Kennard 8-12 1-1 20. Totals 39-84 24-25 114.

GOLDEN STATE (121)

Durant 5-6 3-4 14, Green 5-11 3-4 14, Bogut 4-5 0-0 8, Curry 9-19 3-3 26, Thompson 10-17 0-0 24, McKinnie 1-1 0-0 3, Looney 4-5 3-4 11, Bell 2-3 0-0 4, Jerebko 0-1 2-2 2, Cook 2-3 2-2 7, Livingston 4-4 0-0 8. Totals 46-75 16-19 121.

Detroit 28 21 28 37—114
Golden State 29 34 34 24—121

3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-31 (Kennard 3-4, Griffin 3-7, Maker 2-4, Galloway 2-5, Jackson 1-4, Ellington 1-5, Smith 0-1, Brown 0-1), Golden State 13-25 (Curry 5-10, Thompson 4-6, McKinnie 1-1, Cook 1-2, Durant 1-2, Green 1-3, Jerebko 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 29 (Drummond 11), Golden State 38 (Curry 9). Assists_Detroit 25 (Griffin 8), Golden State 31 (Durant 11). Total Fouls_Detroit 13, Golden State 23. A_19,596 (19,596).

