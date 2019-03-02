Listen Live Sports

Placer’s 3-pointer gives UMBC win over New Hampshire, 56-53

March 2, 2019 4:10 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jose Placer hit a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left that capped a rally from an 18-point second-half deficit and UMBC defeated New Hampshire 56-53 on Saturday.

The Retrievers trailed 48-30 with less than 12 minutes left. Brandon Horvath led the rally with 13 points, nine at the free-throw line.

Placer’s winning 3-pointer came after UMBC had made just two of its previous 19 attempts from the arc in the game and UNH’s Josh Hopkins missed the front end of a one-and-one with 11.3 remaining. After Placer’s basket, UNH’s long inbounds pass was intercepted by Horvath who finished the scoring with a final free throw.

UNH was 2 of 13 from the field over the final 12 minutes with eight turnovers. The loss eliminated UNH from advancing to the eight-team America East Conference tournament.

Joe Sherburne posted 15 points for UMBC. Horvath had 13 points for the Retrievers (19-12, 11-5). KJ Jackson added 10 points.

Marque Maultsby had 15 points for the Wildcats (4-24, 2-13). Chris Lester added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Reed had 10 points.

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats on the season. UMBC defeated New Hampshire 59-51 on Jan. 26. New Hampshire finishes its season against Maine at home on Tuesday. UMBC next takes the floor in the conference tournament

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

