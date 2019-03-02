Plaisance Jr. carries New Orleans over Nicholls 80-70

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Scott Plaisance Jr. had 19 points as New Orleans got past Nicholls 80-70 on Saturday.

Jorge Rosa had 14 points for New Orleans (17-11, 12-5 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Troy Green added 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Bryson Robinson had 13 points for the visitors.

Jeremiah Jefferson had 22 points for the Colonels (12-17, 5-11). Kevin Johnson added 19 points and six assists. Elvis Harvey had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Privateers evened the season series against the Colonels with the win. Nicholls State defeated New Orleans 64-63 on Feb. 9. New Orleans finishes out the regular season against Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday. Nicholls State matches up against Northwestern State at home on Wednesday.

