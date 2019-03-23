Listen Live Sports

Police: Gymnastics coach had sexual relationship with teen

March 23, 2019 3:24 pm
 
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia gymnastics coach has been arrested on charges that he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Fairfax County police said 28-year-old Aryan Mazloum-Yazdi has been charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Mazloum-Yazdi is a gymnastics coach at Capital Gymnastics National Training Center in Burke. Police said he was arrested Friday at his home in Manassas.

A police dispatcher said no additional details would be released.

A phone number for Mazloum-Yazdi could not be located.

A woman who answered the phone at the gymnastics school declined to comment.

In a news release, police said parents concerned that their child may have had inappropriate contact with Mazloum-Yazdi should contact the Major Crimes Bureau.

