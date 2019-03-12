Listen Live Sports

Police: Nearly $200k seized from spa Kraft visited for sex

March 12, 2019 6:14 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Court records show that nearly $200,000 in cash was seized from the owners of a Florida massage parlor where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly paid for sexual acts.

Search warrants released Tuesday show Jupiter police found the cash in bank safety deposit boxes belonging to two women authorities say owned the spa.

Officers began investigating Orchids of Asia Spa after receiving a tip from a neighboring county sheriff’s office. Surveillance began in November and by January investigators received warrants allowing the secret installation of cameras inside the spa.

Police say Kraft first visited two days later and again the next morning. He is charged with misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution and has pleaded not guilty. About 300 men have been arrested at 10 spas between Palm Beach and Orlando.

