Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Polish minister applauds Kubica’s return to F1 after 8 years

March 18, 2019 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s sports minister has said the return of Robert Kubica to Formula One after an eight-year break because of injuries shows that “in sports, you must fight to the very end.”

Kubica, of Poland, made his return Sunday at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with Williams. He was the last of 17 drivers who finished but was content to complete his first drive back in F1 since 2010. He missed eight seasons after injuring his right arm in a rallying crash in February 2011.

Minister Witold Banka said Monday he “will always be with him regardless of how he drives because his is a truly beautiful story.”

A former relay runner with a bronze medal from the 2007 World Championships, Banka said he is cheering for Kubica, who “believed he will succeed and achieved it.”

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP racing: https://www.racing.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

More AP F1 coverage: https://apnews.com/FormulaOne

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.