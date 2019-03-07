Listen Live Sports

Polite Jr. leads Radford by Presbyterian 84-76 in Big South

March 7, 2019 3:07 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ed Polite Jr. had 21 points as Radford topped Presbyterian 84-76 in the Big South Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Donald Hicks had 16 points for Radford (21-10). Carlik Jones added 14 points. Caleb Tanner had 12 points for the Highlanders.

Adam Flagler had 20 points for the Blue Hose (18-15). Francois Lewis added 19 points. Davon Bell had 11 points and eight assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

