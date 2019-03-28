Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Politician’s claim as tallest might be a stretch

March 28, 2019 8:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — It didn’t take long for a New York City councilman’s claim that he’s the world’s tallest male politician to draw some challenges.

Robert Cornegy Jr., a 6-foot-10 (208 centimeter) councilman from Brooklyn, was certified by Guinness World Records in January and honored for the distinction this week at a City Hall ceremony.

But North Dakota’s insurance commissioner, Jon Godfread, quickly stepped forward to say he will contest the title. Godfread, who played basketball at the University of Northern Iowa and played professionally in Germany, says he’s 6-11¾ (212 centimeters).

Brad Sellers, a former Ohio State and Chicago Bulls star listed at 7 feet (213 centimeters), also says he has a claim. Sellers is the mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Advertisement

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming could top them all. Yao is a delegate in the advisory body to China’s National People’s Congress. He is listed at 7-feet-6 (228.6-centimeters).

Godfread says he didn’t know “being a tall politician was a thing.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.