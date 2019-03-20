Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Porto extends contract with Casillas for another season

March 20, 2019 11:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto says veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas will stay with the club for at least another season.

The Portuguese club says Casillas’ contract has been extended until the end of the 2019-20 season, with an option for another one-year extension.

The 37-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has been with Porto since signing from Real Madrid in 2015.

Casillas says he hopes to “finish his career” with Porto, which is the club that “feels like home.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Spaniard won five league titles and three Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, and one World Cup and two European Championships with Spain’s national team.

Casillas helped Porto win the Portuguese league last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.