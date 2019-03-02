Listen Live Sports

Prairie View A&M tops Alabama A&M 72-65

March 2, 2019 10:47 pm
 
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Gary Blackston had 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Prairie View A&M to a 72-65 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Gerard Andrus added 16 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (16-12, 14-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who won for the fifth straight time. Darius Williams scored 15 off the bench.

Andre Kennedy matched his season high with 26 points for the Bulldogs (5-24, 4-11), who lost their fifth straight.

Prairie View A&M swept the season series with Alabama A&M.

The Panthers play at Alabama State on Monday. The Bulldogs host Texas Southern on Monday.

