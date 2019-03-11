Prairie View meets Alcorn State in SWAC quarters

No. 8 seed Alcorn State (10-20, 6-12) vs. No. 1 seed Prairie View (19-12, 17-1)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State and Prairie View are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the SWAC tournament. Prairie View won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on March 9, when the Panthers outshot Alcorn State 55.7 percent to 41.7 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 98-64 victory.

STEPPING UP: Gary Blackston has put up 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Panthers. Devonte Patterson has paired with Blackston and is putting up 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Braves are led by Maurice Howard, who is averaging 13.5 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Howard has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Alcorn State field goals over the last three games. Howard has accounted for 15 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Alcorn State is 0-16 when it allows at least 71 points and 10-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Prairie View is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Panthers are 11-12 when opponents score more than 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.3 percent of all possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country. The Alcorn State offense has turned the ball over on 23.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 346th among Division I teams).

