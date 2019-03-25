Listen Live Sports

Predators assign Watson to AHL on long-term injury loan

March 25, 2019 12:53 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have put forward Austin Watson on a long-term injury loan to their American Hockey League affiliate, a week after he earned reinstatement from the NHL.

The Predators announced Monday they have assigned both Watson and forward Mikka Salomaki to the Milwaukee Admirals on a long-term injury loan.

The NHL announced last week that Watson had been returned to available status as he entered the follow-up phase of the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program. Watson had been suspended Jan. 29 as he entered the second stage of that program.

Watson also had served a suspension for the first 18 games of the season after pleading no contest to a domestic assault charge in July. His girlfriend, Jenn Guardino, issued a statement in October taking blame for the incident in the parking lot of a gas station.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

