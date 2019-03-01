Predators-Jets Sum

Nashville 1 1 1—3 Winnipeg 0 2 3—5

First Period_1, Nashville, Arvidsson 27 (Forsberg), 15:21.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Subban 7 (Johansen, Ellis), 12:12 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 32 (Wheeler, Trouba), 15:48 (pp). 4, Winnipeg, Connor 25 (Ehlers, Hayes), 18:21.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Wheeler 13 (Scheifele), 14:09. 6, Winnipeg, Myers 8 (Hayes, Scheifele), 18:14. 7, Nashville, Ekholm 8 (Granlund, Ellis), 19:00. 8, Winnipeg, Hayes 15 (Wheeler), 19:28.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-11-17_38. Winnipeg 11-15-6_32.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 23-17-3 (30 shots-27 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 11-4-2 (38-35).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:34.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, James Tobias.

