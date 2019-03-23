Listen Live Sports

Predators-Jets Sums

March 23, 2019 10:16 pm
 
Nashville 0 0 0—0
Winnipeg 0 3 2—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Subban, NSH, (tripping), 6:19.

Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 30 (Myers, Hayes), 4:42. 2, Winnipeg, Copp 11 (Perreault, Hendricks), 14:16. 3, Winnipeg, Hayes 18 (Connor, Trouba), 15:41. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Connor 31 (Hayes), 15:22. 5, Winnipeg, Connor 32 (Laine, Hayes), 19:51. Penalties_Jarnkrok, NSH, (tripping), 10:03.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-9-12_33. Winnipeg 8-19-16_43.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 0; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 26-19-4 (43 shots-38 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 32-20-2 (33-33).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:25.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Galloway.

