Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Predators-Jets Sums

March 1, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Nashville 1 1 1—3
Winnipeg 0 2 3—5

First Period_1, Nashville, Arvidsson 27 (Forsberg), 15:21. Penalties_Nashville bench, served by Grimaldi (too many men on the ice), 11:24; Turris, NSH, (cross checking), 18:26.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Subban 7 (Ellis, Johansen), 12:12 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 32 (Wheeler, Trouba), 15:48 (pp). 4, Winnipeg, Connor 25 (Hayes, Ehlers), 18:21. Penalties_Josi, NSH, (cross checking), 4:53; Little, WPG, (hooking), 9:34; Perreault, WPG, (tripping), 12:01; Turris, NSH, (tripping), 14:38.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Wheeler 13 (Scheifele), 14:09. 6, Winnipeg, Myers 8 (Hayes, Scheifele), 18:14. 7, Nashville, Ekholm 8 (Ellis, Granlund), 19:00. 8, Winnipeg, Hayes 15 (Wheeler), 19:28. Penalties_Lowry, WPG, (high sticking), 14:35.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-11-17_38. Winnipeg 11-15-6_32.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 23-17-3 (30 shots-27 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 11-4-2 (38-35).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:34.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.