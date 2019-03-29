Predators-Penguins Sums

Nashville 1 1 1—3 Pittsburgh 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Nashville, Smith 20 (Irwin), 1:35. Penalties_Forsberg, NSH, (interference), 12:28.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Arvidsson 32 (Johansen, Subban), 17:36 (pp). Penalties_Arvidsson, NSH, (tripping), 0:21; Sissons, NSH, (hooking), 7:34; Blueger, PIT, (interference), 16:09.

Third Period_3, Nashville, Subban 8 (Smith, Ekholm), 17:28. 4, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 13 (Kessel, Guentzel), 18:57. Penalties_Sissons, NSH, (hooking), 5:42; Simon, PIT, (interference), 10:10.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 11-10-5_26. Pittsburgh 22-9-12_43.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 27-19-4 (43 shots-42 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 27-13-5 (26-23).

A_18,632 (18,387). T_2:26.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Libor Suchanek.

