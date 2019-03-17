Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Predators-Sharks Sum

March 17, 2019 1:10 am
 
Nashville 1 1 2—4
San Jose 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Sissons 13 (Smith, Jarnkrok), 1:07.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Meier 27 (Ryan, Pavelski), 4:09. 3, Nashville, Arvidsson 30 (Forsberg), 4:33. 4, San Jose, Thornton 15 (Burns, Vlasic), 17:36.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Forsberg 25 (Johansen, Irwin), 7:02. 6, Nashville, Arvidsson 31 (Bonino), 18:54.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 14-6-10_30. San Jose 10-11-5_26.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 16-9-2 (26 shots-24 saves). San Jose, Jones 34-15-5 (29-26).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:26.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Derek Nansen.

