Predators-Wild Sum

Nashville 1 0 1 0—3 Minnesota 0 2 0 0—2 Nashville won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Nashville, Bonino 15 (Grimaldi, Simmonds), 5:21.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Fehr 6, 16:35. 3, Minnesota, Zucker 17 (Staal, Suter), 19:22.

Third Period_4, Nashville, Forsberg 22 (Josi, Turris), 15:41.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Nashville 2 (Turris NG, Ellis G, Forsberg NG, Johansen G), Minnesota 1 (Donato NG, Fiala NG, Parise G, Zucker NG).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-18-14-3_43. Minnesota 9-14-3_26.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 15-8-2 (26 shots-24 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 6-6-2 (43-41).

A_18,885 (18,064). T_2:34.

Referees_Chris Lee, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Galloway.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.