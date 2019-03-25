Predators-Wild Sum

|Nashville
1
0
0—1
Minnesota
0
0
0—0
First Period_1, Nashville, Johansen 12 (Ekholm, Arvidsson), 4:32 (sh).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-7-5_19. Minnesota 5-13-11_29.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 3.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 17-9-2 (29 shots-29 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 29-27-6 (19-18).
A_18,833 (18,064). T_2:28.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Darren Gibbs.
