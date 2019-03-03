Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Predators-Wild Sum

March 3, 2019 10:22 pm
 
Nashville 1 0 1 0—3
Minnesota 0 2 0 0—2
Nashville won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Nashville, Bonino 15 (Simmonds, Grimaldi), 5:21.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Fehr 6, 16:35. 3, Minnesota, Zucker 17 (Suter, Staal), 19:22.

Third Period_4, Nashville, Forsberg 22 (Turris, Josi), 15:41.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Nashville 2 (Turris NG, Ellis G, Forsberg NG, Johansen G), Minnesota 1 (Donato NG, Fiala NG, Parise G, Zucker NG).

Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-18-14-3_43. Minnesota 9-14-3_26.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 15-8-2 (26 shots-24 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 6-6-2 (43-41).

A_18,885 (18,064). T_2:34.

Referees_Chris Lee, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ryan Galloway.

