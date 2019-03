By The Associated Press

NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Detroit 5½ (216) at CLEVELAND at INDIANA 4½ (210½) Orlando at MIAMI 4 (220½) Brooklyn at DALLAS 5 (212) Memphis at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Golden State at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City LA Lakers 6½ (232½) at PHOENIX at UTAH OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at DENVER 13 (234) New Orleans COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MISSOURI ST 3 Drake Michigan St 8 at INDIANA Syracuse 7½ at WAKE FOREST Kansas 7 at OKLAHOMA ST LSU 1 at ALABAMA at INDIANA ST 2 N. Iowa at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 6½ Bradley at S. ILLINOIS 6 Illinois St at FLORIDA ST 7 NC State at DAVIDSON 13½ Fordham at GEORGIA ST 9 UALR at GREEN BAY OFF N. Kentucky at ARKANSAS PK Mississippi at WISCONSIN 7½ Penn St at OKLAHOMA 10½ West Virginia at VALPARAISO 4 Evansville at TOWSON 5½ Elon at TENNESSEE 2½ Kentucky at DUQUESNE 5½ UMass Iowa St 2½ at TEXAS at VIRGINIA 19 Pittsburgh at PURDUE 10½ Ohio State at AKRON 10½ Ohio at VILLANOVA 7½ Butler Texas-Arlington 3½ at TROY at LOUISIANA-MONROE 6½ Coastal Carolina at N. ILLINOIS 2½ E. Michigan at SAINT LOUIS 6 George Mason at MISSOURI 3 South Carolina at OREGON 3½ Arizona Texas Tech 4½ at TCU North Carolina 5½ at CLEMSON Hofstra 6½ at DELAWARE at AUBURN 5 Mississippi St at SAN FRANCISCO 8½ Loyola Marymount at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 11½ UNC-Wilmington Va Commonwealth 5 at RICHMOND Ill.-Chicago 1 at DETROIT at OAKLAND 4 IUPUI William & Mary 1½ at JAMES MADISON Ball St 5 at W. MICHIGAN at HOUSTON 8 UCF at DUKE 17 Miami St. Bonaventure 6 at GEORGE WASHINGTON Northeastern 7 at DREXEL Toledo 1½ at CENT. MICHIGAN at IOWA 8½ Rutgers at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 12½ Arkansas St at ST. JOSEPH’S 7 La Salle at TEXAS A&M 5½ Vanderbilt Air Force 1½ at WYOMING at COLORADO 5 Utah at BROWN OFF Cornell at YOUNGSTOWN ST 6 Cleveland St at GEORGETOWN PK Seton Hall at HARVARD OFF Princeton Washington St 1½ at CALIFORNIA at DARTMOUTH OFF Pennsylvania at YALE OFF Columbia Wright St 9 at MILWAUKEE at CINCINNATI 11 Memphis Texas State 2½ at SOUTH ALABAMA at KANSAS ST 6½ Baylor at PEPPERDINE 5 Pacific UC Irvine 10 at UC RIVERSIDE Nevada 1½ at UTAH ST at FLORIDA 10½ Georgia at BYU 6 San Diego Colorado St 2 at NEW MEXICO Santa Clara 3½ at PORTLAND at SAN DIEGO ST 23 San Jose St Gonzaga 9 at SAINT MARY’S CA at UC DAVIS 1 Cal St.-Fullerton at LONG BEACH ST 10 Cal Poly at UNLV 2½ Boise St at HAWAII 8 CS Northridge National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLUMBUS -225 Edmonton +205 at LOS ANGELES -105 Chicago -105 at FLORIDA -111 Carolina +101 at TAMPA BAY -420 Ottawa +390 at TORONTO -255 Buffalo +225 at MONTREAL OFF Pittsburgh OFF at BOSTON -285 New Jersey +255 at ARIZONA OFF Detroit OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Dallas OFF at CALGARY -165 Minnesota +155

