|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|5
|(226½)
|Dallas
|at MIAMI
|8½
|(223)
|Atlanta
|at SAN ANTONIO
|1
|(230)
|Denver
|Milwaukee
|12½
|(232½)
|at
|PHOENIX
|at UTAH
|10½
|(229)
|New
|Orleans
|at SACRAMENTO
|11½
|(229½)
|New
|York
|at LA LAKERS
|4
|(236)
|LA
|Clippers
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Virginia
|6
|at
|SYRACUSE
|Kansas St
|1
|at
|TCU
|at TEXAS TECH
|8½
|Texas
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BUFFALO
|-125
|Edmonton
|+115
|at CALGARY
|-127
|Toronto
|+117
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.