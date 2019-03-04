NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 5 (226½) Dallas at MIAMI 8½ (223) Atlanta at SAN ANTONIO 1 (230) Denver Milwaukee 12½ (232½) at PHOENIX at UTAH 10½ (229) New Orleans at SACRAMENTO 11½ (229½) New York at LA LAKERS 4 (236) LA Clippers COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Virginia 6 at SYRACUSE Kansas St 1 at TCU at TEXAS TECH 8½ Texas National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BUFFALO -125 Edmonton +115 at CALGARY -127 Toronto +117

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

