The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

March 4, 2019 11:23 am
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN 5 (226½) Dallas
at MIAMI (223) Atlanta
at SAN ANTONIO 1 (230) Denver
Milwaukee 12½ (232½) at PHOENIX
at UTAH 10½ (229) New Orleans
at SACRAMENTO 11½ (229½) New York
at LA LAKERS 4 (236) LA Clippers
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Virginia 6 at SYRACUSE
Kansas St 1 at TCU
at TEXAS TECH Texas
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BUFFALO -125 Edmonton +115
at CALGARY -127 Toronto +117

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

