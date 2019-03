By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Orlando at INDIANA 8 (219½) Chicago at TORONTO 3½ (227½) Houston at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Portland at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Boston COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BUTLER 4½ Xavier at ST. JOSEPH’S 2½ Rhode Island at DUKE 26½ Wake Forest at MICHIGAN ST 13 Nebraska at FLORIDA ST 4½ Virginia Tech at MIAMI (OHIO) 3½ Kent St Buffalo 12½ at OHIO at TOLEDO 15 W. Michigan at E. MICHIGAN 1 Ball St at CENT. MICHIGAN 5 N. Illinois at AKRON 3½ Bowling Green at TEXAS A&M 5 South Carolina Va Commonwealth 4½ at GEORGE MASON at MIAMI 5½ Pittsburgh Purdue 6 at MINNESOTA North Carolina 11 at BOSTON COLLEGE Kansas 1 at OKLAHOMA Utah St 7 at COLORADO ST at WICHITA ST 14½ East Carolina Kentucky 5½ at MISSISSIPPI at TENNESSEE 8½ Mississippi St Auburn 2½ at ALABAMA Nevada 13½ at AIR FORCE at WRIGHT ST 7½ IUPUI at GREEN BAY 2 Ill.-Chicago National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NY ISLANDERS -360 Ottawa +330 at BOSTON -153 Carolina +143 Columbus -188 at NEW JERSEY +173 at PITTSBURGH -195 Florida +180 at TAMPA BAY -184 Winnipeg +169 at NASHVILLE -190 Minnesota +175 at DALLAS -206 NY Rangers +186 at COLORADO -200 Detroit +180 at ARIZONA -162 Anaheim +152 Montreal -127 at LOS ANGELES +117

