NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 3 (215½) Miami at WASHINGTON 6½ (234½) Dallas at DETROIT 5½ (223½) Minnesota San Antonio 6 (233½) at ATLANTA at BROOKLYN 9 (228) Cleveland Utah 4½ (230½) at NEW ORLEANS Philadelphia 5 (230) at CHICAGO at PHOENIX 4 (225) New York Boston 2 (228½) at SACRAMENTO Denver 6 (231) at LA LAKERS COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at GEORGIA 3½ Missouri Marquette 2 at SETON HALL Penn St 1½ at RUTGERS at FLORIDA 1 LSU at FORDHAM 4½ George Washington at DAVIDSON 5 St. Bonaventure at DAYTON 11½ La Salle at UMASS 2 Richmond Iowa St 6½ at WEST VIRGINIA at CREIGHTON 5 Providence at SAINT LOUIS 8 Duquesne South Florida 7½ at TULANE Arkansas 1½ at VANDERBILT at DEPAUL 1½ Georgetown at BAYLOR 8½ Oklahoma St Clemson 3 at NOTRE DAME at NC STATE 11 Georgia Tech at NORTHWESTERN 1½ Ohio State at LONG BEACH ST 8½ UC Riverside at SAN DIEGO ST 2½ Fresno St at WASHINGTON 6½ Oregon St Wyoming 2 at SAN JOSE ST Oregon 6½ at WASHINGTON ST at NEW MEXICO 1½ Boise St at CHARLOTTE 2 Rice at MARSHALL 7 FIU at FAU PK Louisiana Tech at OLD DOMINION 6 Southern Miss at W KENTUCKY 6 UTSA at UTEP 1½ Middle Tennessee at OAKLAND 8½ Youngstown St at N. KENTUCKY 13 Detroit National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -120 at PHILADELPHIA +110 Toronto -190 at VANCOUVER +175 St. Louis -180 at ANAHEIM +165 at LAS VEGAS -145 Calgary +135

