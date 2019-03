By The Associated Press

NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 4½ (233) Washington at ORLANDO 7 (214½) Dallas Utah 4½ (208½) at MEMPHIS at MIAMI 8½ (214) Cleveland Toronto 7½ (232) at NEW ORLEANS at HOUSTON 7½ (233) Philadelphia Detroit 4 (219) at CHICAGO at GOLDEN STATE 6½ (236) Denver at LA CLIPPERS 2 (237½) Oklahoma City COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PRINCETON 3½ Brown at MARYLAND 7½ Minnesota at BALL ST 5 N. Illinois at KENT ST 2½ Akron at VIRGINIA TECH 9½ Miami at BUFFALO 13½ Bowling Green Cent. Michigan 3 at W. MICHIGAN at OHIO 2½ Miami (Ohio) at COLUMBIA 3 Dartmouth at TOLEDO 9 E. Michigan Harvard 5½ at CORNELL at PENNSYLVANIA PK Yale at VA COMMONWEALTH 11½ St. Joseph’s Loyola of Chicago 8 Valparaiso Missouri St 3 Bradley Drake 3 Illinois St S. Illinois 4 N. Iowa Loyola Marymount 4½ Pepperdine San Diego 6 Santa Clara National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -118 at FLORIDA +108 at WASHINGTON -325 New Jersey +295 at CAROLINA -165 Winnipeg +155 Montreal -125 at ANAHEIM +115

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.