|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|8½
|(217)
|Chicago
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|Orlando
|1½
|(207½)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|Houston
|8
|(223½)
|at
|DALLAS
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at MINNESOTA
|11½
|(227)
|New
|York
|at GOLDEN STATE
|17
|(235)
|Phoenix
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at PENN ST
|7
|Illinois
|at INDIANA
|6½
|Rutgers
|at CINCINNATI
|1½
|Houston
|at NEBRASKA
|2½
|Iowa
|UCONN
|6
|at
|EAST
|CAROLINA
|at SOUTH FLORIDA
|3
|SMU
|Wisconsin
|3
|at
|OHIO
|STATE
|William & Mary
|3½
|Delaware
|Coll. Of Charleston
|8
|Drexel
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|-125
|Winnipeg
|+115
|at PITTSBURGH
|-116
|Boston
|+106
|at CALGARY
|OFF
|Las
|Vegas
|OFF
|at ANAHEIM
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
