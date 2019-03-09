Listen Live Sports

March 9, 2019 5:15 pm
 
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (217) Chicago
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Toronto
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Indiana
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) New Orleans
Orlando (207½) at MEMPHIS
Houston 8 (223½) at DALLAS
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at MINNESOTA 11½ (227) New York
at GOLDEN STATE 17 (235) Phoenix
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at PENN ST 7 Illinois
at INDIANA Rutgers
at CINCINNATI Houston
at NEBRASKA Iowa
UCONN 6 at EAST CAROLINA
at SOUTH FLORIDA 3 SMU
Wisconsin 3 at OHIO STATE
William & Mary Delaware
Coll. Of Charleston 8 Drexel
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA OFF Detroit OFF
at WASHINGTON -125 Winnipeg +115
at PITTSBURGH -116 Boston +106
at CALGARY OFF Las Vegas OFF
at ANAHEIM OFF Los Angeles OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

