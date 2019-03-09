NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 8½ (217) Chicago at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Toronto at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Indiana at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) New Orleans Orlando 1½ (207½) at MEMPHIS Houston 8 (223½) at DALLAS at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at MINNESOTA 11½ (227) New York at GOLDEN STATE 17 (235) Phoenix COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PENN ST 7 Illinois at INDIANA 6½ Rutgers at CINCINNATI 1½ Houston at NEBRASKA 2½ Iowa UCONN 6 at EAST CAROLINA at SOUTH FLORIDA 3 SMU Wisconsin 3 at OHIO STATE William & Mary 3½ Delaware Coll. Of Charleston 8 Drexel National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA OFF Detroit OFF at WASHINGTON -125 Winnipeg +115 at PITTSBURGH -116 Boston +106 at CALGARY OFF Las Vegas OFF at ANAHEIM OFF Los Angeles OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.