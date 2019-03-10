|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|10½
|(222)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at WASHINGTON
|2
|(241½)
|Sacramento
|at BROOKLYN
|2
|(221)
|Detroit
|at HOUSTON
|9
|(225½)
|Charlotte
|at UTAH
|3½
|(227½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Boston
|1½
|(226)
|at
|LA
|CLIPPERS
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at CENT. MICHIGAN
|11
|W.
|Michigan
|at E. MICHIGAN
|2½
|Ball
|St
|at AKRON
|6
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|at N. ILLINOIS
|4
|Ohio
|Hofstra
|OFF
|Delaware
|Wright St
|6
|Green
|Bay
|N. Kentucky
|5½
|Oakland
|Gonzaga
|23½
|Pepperdine
|Saint Mary’s Ca
|5
|San
|Diego
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Ottawa
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-114
|Tampa
|Bay
|+104
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-114
|Columbus
|+104
|San Jose
|-130
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+120
|at CHICAGO
|-125
|Arizona
|+115
|at COLORADO
|-107
|Carolina
|-103
|at EDMONTON
|OFF
|NY
|Rangers
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
