NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Toronto 10½ (222) at CLEVELAND at WASHINGTON 2 (241½) Sacramento at BROOKLYN 2 (221) Detroit at HOUSTON 9 (225½) Charlotte at UTAH 3½ (227½) Oklahoma City Boston 1½ (226) at LA CLIPPERS COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CENT. MICHIGAN 11 W. Michigan at E. MICHIGAN 2½ Ball St at AKRON 6 Miami (Ohio) at N. ILLINOIS 4 Ohio Hofstra OFF Delaware Wright St 6 Green Bay N. Kentucky 5½ Oakland Gonzaga 23½ Pepperdine Saint Mary’s Ca 5 San Diego National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA OFF Ottawa OFF at TORONTO -114 Tampa Bay +104 at NY ISLANDERS -114 Columbus +104 San Jose -130 at MINNESOTA +120 at CHICAGO -125 Arizona +115 at COLORADO -107 Carolina -103 at EDMONTON OFF NY Rangers OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.