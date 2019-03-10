Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

March 10, 2019 5:20 pm
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto 10½ (222) at CLEVELAND
at WASHINGTON 2 (241½) Sacramento
at BROOKLYN 2 (221) Detroit
at HOUSTON 9 (225½) Charlotte
at UTAH (227½) Oklahoma City
Boston (226) at LA CLIPPERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at CENT. MICHIGAN 11 W. Michigan
at E. MICHIGAN Ball St
at AKRON 6 Miami (Ohio)
at N. ILLINOIS 4 Ohio
Hofstra OFF Delaware
Wright St 6 Green Bay
N. Kentucky Oakland
Gonzaga 23½ Pepperdine
Saint Mary’s Ca 5 San Diego
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Ottawa OFF
at TORONTO -114 Tampa Bay +104
at NY ISLANDERS -114 Columbus +104
San Jose -130 at MINNESOTA +120
at CHICAGO -125 Arizona +115
at COLORADO -107 Carolina -103
at EDMONTON OFF NY Rangers OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

