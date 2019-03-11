Listen Live Sports

March 11, 2019
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Toronto (221½) at CLEVELAND
Sacramento 1 (240) at WASHINGTON
at BROOKLYN (222) Detroit
at HOUSTON 8 (224½) Charlotte
at UTAH 3 (226) Oklahoma City
Boston 2 (226½) at LA CLIPPERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at CENT. MICHIGAN W. Michigan
at E. MICHIGAN Ball St
at AKRON Miami (Ohio)
at N. ILLINOIS Ohio
Hofstra 11 Delaware
Northeastern Coll. Of Charleston
Wright St Green Bay
N. Kentucky Oakland
Gonzaga 24 Pepperdine
Saint Mary’s Ca San Diego
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -260 Ottawa +230
at TORONTO -111 Tampa Bay +101
at NY ISLANDERS -105 Columbus -105
San Jose -119 at MINNESOTA +109
at CHICAGO -118 Arizona +108
Carolina -109 at COLORADO -101
at EDMONTON -169 NY Rangers +159

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

