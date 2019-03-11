|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Toronto
|8½
|(221½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|Sacramento
|1
|(240)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at BROOKLYN
|2½
|(222)
|Detroit
|at HOUSTON
|8
|(224½)
|Charlotte
|at UTAH
|3
|(226)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Boston
|2
|(226½)
|at
|LA
|CLIPPERS
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at CENT. MICHIGAN
|8½
|W.
|Michigan
|at E. MICHIGAN
|2½
|Ball
|St
|at AKRON
|5½
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|at N. ILLINOIS
|3½
|Ohio
|Hofstra
|11
|Delaware
|Northeastern
|2½
|Coll.
|Of
|Charleston
|Wright St
|5½
|Green
|Bay
|N. Kentucky
|5½
|Oakland
|Gonzaga
|24
|Pepperdine
|Saint Mary’s Ca
|4½
|San
|Diego
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-260
|Ottawa
|+230
|at TORONTO
|-111
|Tampa
|Bay
|+101
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-105
|Columbus
|-105
|San Jose
|-119
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+109
|at CHICAGO
|-118
|Arizona
|+108
|Carolina
|-109
|at
|COLORADO
|-101
|at EDMONTON
|-169
|NY
|Rangers
|+159
