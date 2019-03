By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 1½ (207½) Detroit at WASHINGTON 2½ (225½) Orlando Memphis 1½ (222½) at ATLANTA at OKLAHOMA CITY 7 (231½) Brooklyn at HOUSTON 3½ (230½) Golden State Utah 8 (221½) at PHOENIX COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Clemson 2 NC State Virginia Tech 7½ Miami Louisville 7½ Notre Dame Syracuse 7 Pittsburgh UMASS 4½ George Washington Richmond 4½ Fordham Boise St 3½ Colorado St New Mexico 9 Wyoming Air Force 11 San Jose St Arizona 2 SOUTHERN CAL Colorado 10 California Stanford 1 UCLA Oregon 10½ Washington St Nebraska 2 Rutgers Illinois 1½ Northwestern Providence 1 Butler St. John’s 4½ Depaul Missouri 4 Georgia Texas A&M 3½ Vanderbilt Louisiana Tech 4½ FAU UAB 4½ Middle Tennessee North Texas 2 FIU Marshall 6½ Rice TCU 4 Oklahoma St Oklahoma 6½ West Virginia National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -232 Chicago +212 at EDMONTON -255 New Jersey +225 at VANCOUVER -120 NY Rangers +110

