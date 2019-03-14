Listen Live Sports

March 14, 2019 11:08 pm
 
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at WASHINGTON (232) Charlotte
at HOUSTON 13 (225) Phoenix
Portland 8 (235½) at NEW ORLEANS
Milwaukee (220) at MIAMI
at SAN ANTONIO 13 (216½) New York
at LA CLIPPERS (229) Chicago
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Houston 10 UCONN
UCF 2 at MEMPHIS
Cincinnati SMU
Va Commonwealth 8 Rhode Island
St. Bonaventure George Mason
Davidson 6 St. Joseph’s
Michigan St 11½ Ohio State
Wisconsin Nebraska
Purdue Minnesota
LSU Florida
Auburn 8 South Carolina
Kentucky 10½ Alabama
Old Dominion UAB
Texas State 6 South Alabama
Villanova Xavier
Buffalo 12 Cent. Michigan
Virginia 9 Florida St
Washington Colorado
Nevada 11 San Diego St
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -182 Philadelphia +167
at COLUMBUS -128 Carolina +118
Las Vegas -126 at DALLAS +116
at CALGARY -285 NY Rangers +255
at COLORADO -165 Anaheim +155
at VANCOUVER -147 New Jersey +137

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

