|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|at WASHINGTON
|3½
|(232)
|Charlotte
|at HOUSTON
|13
|(225)
|Phoenix
|Portland
|8
|(235½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|Milwaukee
|4½
|(220)
|at
|MIAMI
|at SAN ANTONIO
|13
|(216½)
|New
|York
|at LA CLIPPERS
|8½
|(229)
|Chicago
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Houston
|10
|UCONN
|UCF
|2
|at
|MEMPHIS
|Cincinnati
|7½
|SMU
|Va Commonwealth
|8
|Rhode
|Island
|St. Bonaventure
|3½
|George
|Mason
|Davidson
|6
|St.
|Joseph’s
|Michigan St
|11½
|Ohio
|State
|Wisconsin
|7½
|Nebraska
|Purdue
|7½
|Minnesota
|LSU
|2½
|Florida
|Auburn
|8
|South
|Carolina
|Kentucky
|10½
|Alabama
|Old Dominion
|2½
|UAB
|Texas State
|6
|South
|Alabama
|Villanova
|6½
|Xavier
|Buffalo
|12
|Cent.
|Michigan
|Virginia
|9
|Florida
|St
|Washington
|1½
|Colorado
|Nevada
|11
|San
|Diego
|St
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-182
|Philadelphia
|+167
|at COLUMBUS
|-128
|Carolina
|+118
|Las Vegas
|-126
|at
|DALLAS
|+116
|at CALGARY
|-285
|NY
|Rangers
|+255
|at COLORADO
|-165
|Anaheim
|+155
|at VANCOUVER
|-147
|New
|Jersey
|+137
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
