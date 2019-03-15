|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|10½
|(231½)
|Atlanta
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|(224)
|Memphis
|at NEW ORLEANS
|1
|(232½)
|Phoenix
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|at SAN ANTONIO
|2
|(227)
|Portland
|at DALLAS
|6½
|(215½)
|Cleveland
|at DENVER
|7
|(215)
|Indiana
|at UTAH
|8½
|(221)
|Brooklyn
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Harvard
|PK
|Pennsylvania
|at YALE
|11
|Princeton
|Michigan St
|4½
|Wisconsin
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Michigan
|Auburn
|3
|Florida
|St. Bonaventure
|1½
|Rhode
|Island
|Saint Louis
|OFF
|Davidson
|at MEMPHIS
|7½
|Houston
|Texas State
|OFF
|Georgia
|St
|Georgia Southern
|OFF
|Texas-Arlington
|Iowa St
|OFF
|Kansas
|Old Dominion
|1
|W
|Kentucky
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|NY
|Islanders
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|-139
|St.
|Louis
|+129
|Florida
|-135
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+125
|at MONTREAL
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Columbus
|OFF
|at WINNIPEG
|-123
|Calgary
|+113
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|Washington
|+175
|at CAROLINA
|-205
|Buffalo
|+185
|at OTTAWA
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-210
|NY
|Rangers
|+190
|at ARIZONA
|-129
|Edmonton
|+119
|at SAN JOSE
|-145
|Nashville
|+135
