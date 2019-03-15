Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

March 15, 2019 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 10½ (231½) Atlanta
at WASHINGTON 3 (224) Memphis
at NEW ORLEANS 1 (232½) Phoenix
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Golden State
at SAN ANTONIO 2 (227) Portland
at DALLAS (215½) Cleveland
at DENVER 7 (215) Indiana
at UTAH (221) Brooklyn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Harvard PK Pennsylvania
at YALE 11 Princeton
Michigan St Wisconsin
Minnesota OFF Michigan
Auburn 3 Florida
St. Bonaventure Rhode Island
Saint Louis OFF Davidson
at MEMPHIS Houston
Texas State OFF Georgia St
Georgia Southern OFF Texas-Arlington
Iowa St OFF Kansas
Old Dominion 1 W Kentucky
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT OFF NY Islanders OFF
at PITTSBURGH -139 St. Louis +129
Florida -135 at LOS ANGELES +125
at MONTREAL OFF Chicago OFF
at BOSTON OFF Columbus OFF
at WINNIPEG -123 Calgary +113
at TAMPA BAY -190 Washington +175
at CAROLINA -205 Buffalo +185
at OTTAWA OFF Toronto OFF
at MINNESOTA -210 NY Rangers +190
at ARIZONA -129 Edmonton +119
at SAN JOSE -145 Nashville +135

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.