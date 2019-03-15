NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10½ (231½) Atlanta at WASHINGTON 3 (224) Memphis at NEW ORLEANS 1 (232½) Phoenix at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Golden State at SAN ANTONIO 2 (227) Portland at DALLAS 6½ (215½) Cleveland at DENVER 7 (215) Indiana at UTAH 8½ (221) Brooklyn COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Harvard PK Pennsylvania at YALE 11 Princeton Michigan St 4½ Wisconsin Minnesota OFF Michigan Auburn 3 Florida St. Bonaventure 1½ Rhode Island Saint Louis OFF Davidson at MEMPHIS 7½ Houston Texas State OFF Georgia St Georgia Southern OFF Texas-Arlington Iowa St OFF Kansas Old Dominion 1 W Kentucky National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF NY Islanders OFF at PITTSBURGH -139 St. Louis +129 Florida -135 at LOS ANGELES +125 at MONTREAL OFF Chicago OFF at BOSTON OFF Columbus OFF at WINNIPEG -123 Calgary +113 at TAMPA BAY -190 Washington +175 at CAROLINA -205 Buffalo +185 at OTTAWA OFF Toronto OFF at MINNESOTA -210 NY Rangers +190 at ARIZONA -129 Edmonton +119 at SAN JOSE -145 Nashville +135

