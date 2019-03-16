|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Lakers
|4½
|(220)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at MIAMI
|3½
|(214½)
|Charlotte
|at MILWAUKEE
|7
|(231)
|Philadelphia
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at ORLANDO
|7½
|(226½)
|Atlanta
|at SACRAMENTO
|6½
|(232½)
|Chicago
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6
|(230½)
|Brooklyn
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at YALE
|4½
|Harvard
|St. Bonaventure
|1
|Saint
|Louis
|Tennessee
|4½
|Auburn
|Georgia St
|3½
|Texas-Arlington
|Houston
|4
|Cincinnati
|Michigan St
|1
|Michigan
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-245
|New
|Jersey
|+225
|St. Louis
|-150
|at
|BUFFALO
|+140
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|NY
|Islanders
|OFF
|at DALLAS
|-205
|Vancouver
|+185
|at PITTSBURGH
|-160
|Philadelphia
|+150
|Florida
|-109
|at
|ANAHEIM
|-101
|at LAS VEGAS
|OFF
|Edmonton
|OFF
