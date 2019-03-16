Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

March 16, 2019 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
LA Lakers (220) at NEW YORK
at MIAMI (214½) Charlotte
at MILWAUKEE 7 (231) Philadelphia
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Toronto
at ORLANDO (226½) Atlanta
at SACRAMENTO (232½) Chicago
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Minnesota
at LA CLIPPERS 6 (230½) Brooklyn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at YALE Harvard
St. Bonaventure 1 Saint Louis
Tennessee Auburn
Georgia St Texas-Arlington
Houston 4 Cincinnati
Michigan St 1 Michigan
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -245 New Jersey +225
St. Louis -150 at BUFFALO +140
at MINNESOTA OFF NY Islanders OFF
at DALLAS -205 Vancouver +185
at PITTSBURGH -160 Philadelphia +150
Florida -109 at ANAHEIM -101
at LAS VEGAS OFF Edmonton OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Precision Strike Annual Review...
3|27 AFCEA Bethesda March Breakfast
3|27 AFCEA DC AI and Machine Learning Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.