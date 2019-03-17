NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Detroit Utah 4 (228) at WASHINGTON at BOSTON 3 (222½) Denver at TORONTO OFF (OFF) New York at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Miami Golden State 2½ (224) at SAN ANTONIO at DALLAS OFF (OFF) New Orleans at PHOENIX 3 (228½) Chicago at PORTLAND 3½ (213½) Indiana National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -255 Arizona +225 at CHICAGO OFF Vancouver OFF Winnipeg -165 at LOS ANGELES +155 at SAN JOSE OFF Las Vegas OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.