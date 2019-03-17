|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|Utah
|4
|(228)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at BOSTON
|3
|(222½)
|Denver
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|Golden State
|2½
|(224)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at PHOENIX
|3
|(228½)
|Chicago
|at PORTLAND
|3½
|(213½)
|Indiana
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-255
|Arizona
|+225
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|-165
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+155
|at SAN JOSE
|OFF
|Las
|Vegas
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.