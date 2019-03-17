Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

March 17, 2019
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Detroit
Utah 4 (228) at WASHINGTON
at BOSTON 3 (222½) Denver
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) New York
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Miami
Golden State (224) at SAN ANTONIO
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at PHOENIX 3 (228½) Chicago
at PORTLAND (213½) Indiana
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Fairleigh Dickinson Prairie View A&M
Belmont Temple
Wednesday
Arizona St 1 St. John’s
N. Dakota St 5 Nc Central
Thursday
Villanova Saint Mary’s (Cal)
Purdue 12 Old Dominion
Marquette 4 Murray State
Florida St 11 Vermont
LSU Yale
Wofford Seton Hall
Kentucky 21½ Abilene Christian
Louisville Minnesota
Michigan St 19½ Bradley
Nevada Florida
Michigan 16 Montana
Auburn 7 New Mexico St
Kansas Northeastern
Syracuse 2 Baylor
Friday
VCU 1 UCF
Virginia 24½ Gardner Webb
Mississippi 2 Oklahoma
Cincinnati Iowa
Tennessee 18 Colgate
North Carolina 25 Iona
Utah St Washington
Iowa St Ohio State
Houston 12½ Georgia St
Texas Tech 14 N. Kentucky
Mississippi St Liberty
Virginia Tech Saint Louis
Wisconsin Oregon
Kansas St UC Irvine
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -255 Arizona +225
at CHICAGO OFF Vancouver OFF
Winnipeg -165 at LOS ANGELES +155
at SAN JOSE OFF Las Vegas OFF

