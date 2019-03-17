|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|Utah
|4
|(228)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at BOSTON
|3
|(222½)
|Denver
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|Golden State
|2½
|(224)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at PHOENIX
|3
|(228½)
|Chicago
|at PORTLAND
|3½
|(213½)
|Indiana
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1½
|Prairie
|View
|A&M
|Belmont
|3½
|Temple
|Wednesday
|Arizona St
|1
|St.
|John’s
|N. Dakota St
|5
|Nc
|Central
|Thursday
|Villanova
|5½
|Saint
|Mary’s
|(Cal)
|Purdue
|12
|Old
|Dominion
|Marquette
|4
|Murray
|State
|Florida St
|11
|Vermont
|LSU
|7½
|Yale
|Wofford
|3½
|Seton
|Hall
|Kentucky
|21½
|Abilene
|Christian
|Louisville
|4½
|Minnesota
|Michigan St
|19½
|Bradley
|Nevada
|2½
|Florida
|Michigan
|16
|Montana
|Auburn
|7
|New
|Mexico
|St
|Kansas
|8½
|Northeastern
|Syracuse
|2
|Baylor
|Friday
|VCU
|1
|UCF
|Virginia
|24½
|Gardner
|Webb
|Mississippi
|2
|Oklahoma
|Cincinnati
|3½
|Iowa
|Tennessee
|18
|Colgate
|North Carolina
|25
|Iona
|Utah St
|3½
|Washington
|Iowa St
|6½
|Ohio
|State
|Houston
|12½
|Georgia
|St
|Texas Tech
|14
|N.
|Kentucky
|Mississippi St
|6½
|Liberty
|Virginia Tech
|9½
|Saint
|Louis
|Wisconsin
|1½
|Oregon
|Kansas St
|5½
|UC
|Irvine
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-255
|Arizona
|+225
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Vancouver
|OFF
|Winnipeg
|-165
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+155
|at SAN JOSE
|OFF
|Las
|Vegas
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.