By The Associated Press

NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Minnesota Denver 6½ (228½) at WASHINGTON Utah 7 (226) at ATLANTA at SACRAMENTO 8½ (229) Dallas Detroit 7 (218½) at PHOENIX at GOLDEN STATE 11 (220½) Indiana COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Villanova 4½ Saint Mary’s Ca Purdue 12½ Old Dominion Marquette 3 Murray State Florida St 9 Vermont Maryland 3 Belmont LSU 7½ Yale Wofford 2½ Seton Hall Kentucky 22 Abilene Christian Louisville 5 Minnesota Michigan St 18½ Bradley Nevada 2 Florida Michigan 15 Montana Auburn 5½ New Mexico St Kansas 6½ Northeastern Gonzaga 27½ Farleigh Dickinson Syracuse 2 Baylor at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 4½ FAU at HAMPTON 8½ St. Francis (NY) at CAL ST.-FULLERTON 6½ Cs Bakersfield at LOUISIANA-MONROE 3½ Kent St Friday UCF 1 Va Commonwealth Virginia 21½ Gardner Webb Mississippi 1½ Oklahoma Cincinnati 3½ Iowa Tennessee 17½ Colgate North Carolina 23 Iona Utah St 3 Washington Iowa St 5½ Ohio State Houston 12 Georgia St Texas Tech 13 N. Kentucky Mississippi St 6½ Liberty Virginia Tech 10 Saint Louis Wisconsin 2 Oregon Kansas St 4½ UC Irvine Drake 4½ at S. UTAH National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -128 Arizona +118 at CAROLINA OFF Tampa Bay OFF Boston -260 at NEW JERSEY +230 at MONTREAL -123 NY Islanders +113 at NASHVILLE -152 Pittsburgh +142 at ST. LOUIS -310 Detroit +280 at DALLAS -136 Colorado +126 at CHICAGO -123 Philadelphia +113 at CALGARY -375 Ottawa +345 Columbus -134 at EDMONTON +124 at LAS VEGAS OFF Winnipeg OFF San Jose -220 at LOS ANGELES +200

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.