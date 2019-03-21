Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pregame.com Line

March 21, 2019 10:39 pm
 
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO 7 (208½) Memphis
Denver 11 (216) at NEW YORK
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at TORONTO (226½) Oklahoma City
at HOUSTON 6 (221) San Antonio
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Miami
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Duke 27 N. Dakota St
UCF 1 Va Commonwealth
Virginia 21½ Gardner Webb
Mississippi 1 Oklahoma
Cincinnati Iowa
Tennessee 17½ Colgate
North Carolina 22½ Iona
Utah St 3 Washington
Iowa St Ohio State
Houston 12 Georgia St
Buffalo Arizona St
Texas Tech 13 N. Kentucky
Mississippi St Liberty
Virginia Tech 10 Saint Louis
Wisconsin 2 Oregon
Kansas St UC Irvine
at CREIGHTON Memphis
Drake 5 at S. UTAH
Saturday
Florida St 5 Murray State
LSU Maryland
Michigan St 10 Minnesota
Auburn 1 Kansas
at INDIANA 6 Arkansas
Lipscomb at NC GREENSBORO
at TEXAS STATE 8 FIU
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -160 Minnesota +150
at ANAHEIM OFF San Jose OFF

