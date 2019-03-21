|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|7
|(208½)
|Memphis
|Denver
|11
|(216)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at TORONTO
|2½
|(226½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at HOUSTON
|6
|(221)
|San
|Antonio
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Duke
|27
|N.
|Dakota
|St
|UCF
|1
|Va
|Commonwealth
|Virginia
|21½
|Gardner
|Webb
|Mississippi
|1
|Oklahoma
|Cincinnati
|3½
|Iowa
|Tennessee
|17½
|Colgate
|North Carolina
|22½
|Iona
|Utah St
|3
|Washington
|Iowa St
|5½
|Ohio
|State
|Houston
|12
|Georgia
|St
|Buffalo
|4½
|Arizona
|St
|Texas Tech
|13
|N.
|Kentucky
|Mississippi St
|6½
|Liberty
|Virginia Tech
|10
|Saint
|Louis
|Wisconsin
|2
|Oregon
|Kansas St
|4½
|UC
|Irvine
|at CREIGHTON
|4½
|Memphis
|Drake
|5
|at
|S.
|UTAH
|Saturday
|Florida St
|5
|Murray
|State
|LSU
|2½
|Maryland
|Michigan St
|10
|Minnesota
|Auburn
|1
|Kansas
|at INDIANA
|6
|Arkansas
|Lipscomb
|1½
|at
|NC
|GREENSBORO
|at TEXAS STATE
|8
|FIU
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-160
|Minnesota
|+150
|at ANAHEIM
|OFF
|San
|Jose
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
