March 24, 2019 11:17 pm
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia (220) at ORLANDO
Oklahoma City (219½) at MEMPHIS
at UTAH 15 (217½) Phoenix
at PORTLAND 6 (225½) Brooklyn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at COLORADO 14 Norfolk State
at WEST VIRGINIA 9 Coastal Carolina
at SOUTH FLORIDA 2 Utah Valley
at DEPAUL 15 Longwood
at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 4 Brown
Thursday
Tennessee 1 Purdue
Gonzaga 7 Florida St
Michigan 2 Texas Tech
Friday
Michigan St LSU
Duke Virginia Tech
North Carolina 5 Auburn
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -200 Florida +180
Buffalo -115 at NEW JERSEY +105
Pittsburgh -195 at NY RANGERS +180
at TAMPA BAY -150 Boston +140
at MINNESOTA OFF Nashville OFF
at WINNIPEG -155 Dallas +145
at ST. LOUIS OFF Las Vegas OFF
at CALGARY -300 Los Angeles +270
at SAN JOSE -360 Detroit +330

