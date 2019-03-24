|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|2½
|(220)
|at
|ORLANDO
|Oklahoma City
|5½
|(219½)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|at UTAH
|15
|(217½)
|Phoenix
|at PORTLAND
|6
|(225½)
|Brooklyn
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at COLORADO
|14
|Norfolk
|State
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|9
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at SOUTH FLORIDA
|2
|Utah
|Valley
|at DEPAUL
|15
|Longwood
|at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|4
|Brown
|Thursday
|Tennessee
|1
|Purdue
|Gonzaga
|7
|Florida
|St
|Michigan
|2
|Texas
|Tech
|Friday
|Michigan St
|5½
|LSU
|Duke
|7½
|Virginia
|Tech
|North Carolina
|5
|Auburn
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-200
|Florida
|+180
|Buffalo
|-115
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+105
|Pittsburgh
|-195
|at
|NY
|RANGERS
|+180
|at TAMPA BAY
|-150
|Boston
|+140
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
|at WINNIPEG
|-155
|Dallas
|+145
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Las
|Vegas
|OFF
|at CALGARY
|-300
|Los
|Angeles
|+270
|at SAN JOSE
|-360
|Detroit
|+330
