March 25, 2019 5:26 pm
 
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Boston
San Antonio 3 (220) at CHARLOTTE
at MIAMI (204½) Orlando
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Chicago
LA Clippers 2 (230) at MINNESOTA
at NEW ORLEANS 1 (240) Atlanta
at MILWAUKEE 4 (227) Houston
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Sacramento
at DENVER 7 (211½) Detroit
at LA LAKERS (233½) Washington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at INDIANA Wichita St
at TCU Creighton
at MARSHALL Presbyterian
at HAMPTON 2 Charleston Southern
at GREEN BAY 4 FIU
Wednesday
at NC STATE Lipscomb
Thursday
Tennessee 1 Purdue
Virginia Oregon
Gonzaga Florida St
Michigan 2 Texas Tech
Friday
Michigan St 6 LSU
Duke 7 Virginia Tech
Kentucky 3 Houston
North Carolina Auburn
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLUMBUS -145 NY Islanders +135
at WASHINGTON -135 Carolina +125
Buffalo -115 at OTTAWA +105
at MONTREAL -174 Florida +162
at EDMONTON -200 Los Angeles +180
at ARIZONA -125 Chicago +115
at VANCOUVER OFF Anaheim OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

