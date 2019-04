By The Associated Press

Thursday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -140 New York +130 at MILWAUKEE -115 St. Louis +105 at PHILADELPHIA -180 Atlanta +165 at CINCINNATI -115 Pittsburgh +105 at Los Angeles -153 Arizona +143 at SAN DIEGO -115 San Francisco +105 Colorado -135 at MIAMI +125 Thursday American League at NEW YORK -307 Baltimore +277 at TORONTO -160 Detroit +150 Houston -114 at TAMPA BAY +104 at OAKLAND -114 LOS ANGELES +104 Cleveland -135 at MINNESOTA +125 at KANSAS CITY -109 Chicago -101 Boston -178 at SEATTLE +166 Interleague Chicago Cubs -120 at TEXAS +110 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 6 (216) Indiana at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Golden State at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Portland Washington 1½ (231) at PHOENIX at UTAH OFF (OFF) LA Lakers COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NC STATE 3 Lipscomb at TEXAS 5½ Colorado at DEPAUL 7 Coastal Carolina Thursday Tennessee 1½ Purdue Virginia 8½ Oregon Gonzaga 7½ Florida St Michigan 2 Texas Tech at SOUTH FLORIDA 4½ Loyola Marymount Friday Michigan St 6 LSU Duke 7 Virginia Tech Kentucky 2½ Houston North Carolina 5 Auburn National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -145 at PHILADELPHIA +135 at BOSTON -335 NY Rangers +305 at CALGARY -166 Dallas +156 at COLORADO OFF Las Vegas OFF

