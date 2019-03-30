Listen Live Sports

March 30, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -135 Pittsburgh +125
Colorado -150 at MIAMI +140
at WASHINGTON -120 New York +110
at MILWAUKEE -116 St. Louis +106
at LA DODGERS -215 Arizona +195
at SAN DIEGO -150 San Francisco +140
at PHILADELPHIA -142 Atlanta +132
American League
at NEW YORK -310 Baltimore +280
at TORONTO -127 Detroit +117
at TAMPA BAY OFF Houston OFF
Cleveland -118 at MINNESOTA +108
at KANSAS CITY -105 Chicago -105
at OAKLAND -105 LA Angels -105
Boston -142 at SEATTLE +132
Interleague
Chicago Cubs -150 at TEXAS +140
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at OKLAHOMA CITY 12 (222) Dallas
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at SAN ANTONIO 9 (227) Sacramento
at DENVER OFF (OFF) Washington
at GOLDEN STATE 11½ (229½) Charlotte
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Memphis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Duke Michigan St
Kentucky Auburn
Monday
at SOUTH FLORIDA 2 Depaul
Tuesday
Lipscomb 1 Wichita St
TCU Texas
at MARSHALL 5 Hampton
at GREEN BAY 5 Texas Southern
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -169 NY Rangers +159
at PITTSBURGH -150 Carolina +140
at ARIZONA OFF Minnesota OFF
at BUFFALO OFF Columbus OFF
Boston -205 at DETROIT +185
at SAN JOSE OFF Calgary OFF

