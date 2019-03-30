|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-135
|Pittsburgh
|+125
|Colorado
|-150
|at
|MIAMI
|+140
|at WASHINGTON
|-120
|New
|York
|+110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-116
|St.
|Louis
|+106
|at LA DODGERS
|-215
|Arizona
|+195
|at SAN DIEGO
|-150
|San
|Francisco
|+140
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|Atlanta
|+132
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-310
|Baltimore
|+280
|at TORONTO
|-127
|Detroit
|+117
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-118
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+108
|at KANSAS CITY
|-105
|Chicago
|-105
|at OAKLAND
|-105
|LA
|Angels
|-105
|Boston
|-142
|at
|SEATTLE
|+132
|Interleague
|Chicago Cubs
|-150
|at
|TEXAS
|+140
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|12
|(222)
|Dallas
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at SAN ANTONIO
|9
|(227)
|Sacramento
|at DENVER
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at GOLDEN STATE
|11½
|(229½)
|Charlotte
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Duke
|2½
|Michigan
|St
|Kentucky
|4½
|Auburn
|Monday
|at SOUTH FLORIDA
|2
|Depaul
|Tuesday
|Lipscomb
|1
|Wichita
|St
|TCU
|1½
|Texas
|at MARSHALL
|5
|Hampton
|at GREEN BAY
|5
|Texas
|Southern
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-169
|NY
|Rangers
|+159
|at PITTSBURGH
|-150
|Carolina
|+140
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|Columbus
|OFF
|Boston
|-205
|at
|DETROIT
|+185
|at SAN JOSE
|OFF
|Calgary
|OFF
