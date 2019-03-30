Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -135 Pittsburgh +125 Colorado -150 at MIAMI +140 at WASHINGTON -120 New York +110 at MILWAUKEE -116 St. Louis +106 at LA DODGERS -215 Arizona +195 at SAN DIEGO -150 San Francisco +140 at PHILADELPHIA -142 Atlanta +132 American League at NEW YORK -310 Baltimore +280 at TORONTO -127 Detroit +117 at TAMPA BAY OFF Houston OFF Cleveland -118 at MINNESOTA +108 at KANSAS CITY -105 Chicago -105 at OAKLAND -105 LA Angels -105 Boston -142 at SEATTLE +132 Interleague Chicago Cubs -150 at TEXAS +140 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at OKLAHOMA CITY 12 (222) Dallas at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at SAN ANTONIO 9 (227) Sacramento at DENVER OFF (OFF) Washington at GOLDEN STATE 11½ (229½) Charlotte at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Memphis COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Duke 2½ Michigan St Kentucky 4½ Auburn Monday at SOUTH FLORIDA 2 Depaul Tuesday Lipscomb 1 Wichita St TCU 1½ Texas at MARSHALL 5 Hampton at GREEN BAY 5 Texas Southern National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -169 NY Rangers +159 at PITTSBURGH -150 Carolina +140 at ARIZONA OFF Minnesota OFF at BUFFALO OFF Columbus OFF Boston -205 at DETROIT +185 at SAN JOSE OFF Calgary OFF

