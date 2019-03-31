Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -123 St. Louis +113 at CINCINNATI -120 Milwaukee +110 Chicago -110 at ATLANTA +100 New York -130 at MIAMI +120 at LA DODGERS -200 San Francisco +180 at SAN DIEGO -155 Arizona +145 American League at CLEVELAND -167 Chicago +157 at NEW YORK -210 Detroit +190 at TORONTO -158 Baltimore +148 Houston -150 at TEXAS +140 Boston -135 at OAKLAND +125 at SEATTLE -110 LA Angels +100 Interleague at TAMPA BAY OFF Colorado OFF NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Detroit at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Miami at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Orlando at NEW YORK 3 (212½) Chicago Portland 3½ (223) at MINNESOTA at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at UTAH 11½ (218) Charlotte at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Cleveland COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SOUTH FLORIDA 1 Depaul Tuesday Lipscomb 1 Wichita St TCU 1½ Texas at MARSHALL 5½ Hampton at GREEN BAY 5 Texas Southern Saturday Virginia 5½ Auburn National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -118 NY Rangers +108 Washington -131 at FLORIDA +121 at NY ISLANDERS -108 Toronto -102 at OTTAWA OFF Tampa Bay OFF at ST. LOUIS -162 Colorado +152 Winnipeg -118 at CHICAGO +108 at LAS VEGAS OFF Edmonton OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF Calgary OFF

