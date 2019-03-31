Listen Live Sports

March 31, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -123 St. Louis +113
at CINCINNATI -120 Milwaukee +110
Chicago -110 at ATLANTA +100
New York -130 at MIAMI +120
at LA DODGERS -200 San Francisco +180
at SAN DIEGO -155 Arizona +145
American League
at CLEVELAND -167 Chicago +157
at NEW YORK -210 Detroit +190
at TORONTO -158 Baltimore +148
Houston -150 at TEXAS +140
Boston -135 at OAKLAND +125
at SEATTLE -110 LA Angels +100
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY OFF Colorado OFF
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Detroit
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Miami
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Orlando
at NEW YORK 3 (212½) Chicago
Portland (223) at MINNESOTA
at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at UTAH 11½ (218) Charlotte
at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Cleveland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at SOUTH FLORIDA 1 Depaul
Tuesday
Lipscomb 1 Wichita St
TCU Texas
at MARSHALL Hampton
at GREEN BAY 5 Texas Southern
Saturday
Virginia Auburn
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -118 NY Rangers +108
Washington -131 at FLORIDA +121
at NY ISLANDERS -108 Toronto -102
at OTTAWA OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at ST. LOUIS -162 Colorado +152
Winnipeg -118 at CHICAGO +108
at LAS VEGAS OFF Edmonton OFF
at LOS ANGELES OFF Calgary OFF

