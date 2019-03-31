|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-123
|St.
|Louis
|+113
|at CINCINNATI
|-120
|Milwaukee
|+110
|Chicago
|-110
|at
|ATLANTA
|+100
|New York
|-130
|at
|MIAMI
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|-200
|San
|Francisco
|+180
|at SAN DIEGO
|-155
|Arizona
|+145
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-167
|Chicago
|+157
|at NEW YORK
|-210
|Detroit
|+190
|at TORONTO
|-158
|Baltimore
|+148
|Houston
|-150
|at
|TEXAS
|+140
|Boston
|-135
|at
|OAKLAND
|+125
|at SEATTLE
|-110
|LA
|Angels
|+100
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at NEW YORK
|3
|(212½)
|Chicago
|Portland
|3½
|(223)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at UTAH
|11½
|(218)
|Charlotte
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at SOUTH FLORIDA
|1
|Depaul
|Tuesday
|Lipscomb
|1
|Wichita
|St
|TCU
|1½
|Texas
|at MARSHALL
|5½
|Hampton
|at GREEN BAY
|5
|Texas
|Southern
|Saturday
|Virginia
|5½
|Auburn
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|-118
|NY
|Rangers
|+108
|Washington
|-131
|at
|FLORIDA
|+121
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-108
|Toronto
|-102
|at OTTAWA
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-162
|Colorado
|+152
|Winnipeg
|-118
|at
|CHICAGO
|+108
|at LAS VEGAS
|OFF
|Edmonton
|OFF
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Calgary
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
